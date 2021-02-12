Andhra Pradesh: LAWCET counseling to begin on February 16

The process of LAWCET admissions in the state will start from the 16th of this month. The LAWCET convener, vice chairman of Higher Education Professor K Rammohana Rao released the counselling schedule on Thursday. It is learnt that the government on Wednesday issued orders finalizing fees for courses in various colleges in connection with law courses. The convener announced the schedule for the first phase of admissions as the fees were finalized.

Here is the schedule for the counsellng process for the LLB, LLM courses

Registration of admissions‌ into Law courses will be held from February 16 to 18 followed by verification of certificates, registration of web options on the same day. The allocation of seats will be completed by February 20 and the students have to report at the colleges‌ on February 22 and 23.