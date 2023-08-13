Live
Andhra Pradesh: Leopard movements spotted at 35th turn of the Tirumala First Ghat Road.
Highlights
After the tragic incident where a girl named Lakshita was attacked and killed by a leopard on the walkway of Tirumala, the forest department officials have taken immediate measures to ensure the safety of the surrounding areas.
The operation to capture the leopard is currently underway with full force. Two bounties have been set up in the forest area where the attack took place, and trap cameras are being used to monitor the leopard's movements.
According to officials, the leopard movements were spotted near the 35th turn of the Tirumala First Ghat Road. Vigilance personnel are actively chasing the leopard into the forest using vehicle sirens. As a precautionary measure, devotees are being sent in groups with tight security arrangements in place.
It is a known that a six-year-old Lakshita from Nellore district was attacked and taken into the forest area near Narasimhaswamy temple on the Alipiri walkway on Friday night, resulting in her death.
