Visakhapatnam: Velagapudi exhorts people to vote for alliance candidates

Visakhapatnam : TDP-BJP-JSP alliance is certain to win in the ensuing elections, said M Siddhartha, brother of Visakhapatnam alliance Lok Sabha candidate M Sribharat on Wednesday.

Campaigning in the East constituency of Visakhapatnam along with the alliance candidate Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, he exhorted the voters to extend support to the alliance candidates and help AP end the YSRCP rule. Speaking on the occasion, Ramakrishna Babu appealed to the people to exercise their franchise judiciously and end the anarchic rule of the YSRCP.