- Varuthini Ekadashi 2024: Date, parana time, puja rituals, history and significance
- OU hostels row: BRS files complaint with CEO against Revanth
- Hebah’s latest fashion statement turns heads
- Satyadev’s ‘Krishnamma’ trailer promises a gripping tale of revenge
- HC suspends VS Sirpurkar panel report on ‘Disha’ encounter until further orders
- Koratala Siva hints about updates on NTR’s ‘Devara’
- Naveen Chandra clinches Best Actor Award at Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival
- What to not cook in an iron kadhai
- World Password Day 2024: History and Tips from Experts for Secure Passwords
- Allari Naresh unveils insights into ‘Aa Okkati Adakku’ ahead of grand release
Visakhapatnam: Velagapudi exhorts people to vote for alliance candidates
Visakhapatnam : TDP-BJP-JSP alliance is certain to win in the ensuing elections, said M Siddhartha, brother of Visakhapatnam alliance Lok Sabha candidate M Sribharat on Wednesday.
Campaigning in the East constituency of Visakhapatnam along with the alliance candidate Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, he exhorted the voters to extend support to the alliance candidates and help AP end the YSRCP rule. Speaking on the occasion, Ramakrishna Babu appealed to the people to exercise their franchise judiciously and end the anarchic rule of the YSRCP.
