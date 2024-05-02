Singarayakonda: Only YSRCP can ensure a bright future for State says Audimulapu Suresh

Singarayakonda (Prakasam district) : YSRCP candidate for the Kondapi Assembly constituency Dr Audimulapu Suresh said that only YSRCP can provide a bright future for the state. He requested the people to vote for the party if they benefitted from the welfare programmes of the government.

Speaking at the election campaign in Sunkireddy Palem village in Ponnalur mandal on Wednesday, Suresh said that YSRCP released the manifesto announcing enhancements to the existing welfare programmes like Amma Vodi, YSR Cheyutha and other programmes.



He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is the only leader who is asking the people to vote for him only if they received benefits from his schemes, and they have bettered their living condition compared to earlier. He said that voting for YSRCP is like a guarantee for better welfare in the future. He advised the people not believe the NDA manifesto, which was prepared with unimplementable policies as the TDP did not want to do it.

