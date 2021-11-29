Andhra Pradesh logs 101 new coronavirus cases and 1 death today

Andhra Pradesh reported 101 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,72,725 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, one new death registered in the last twenty four hours one in Krishna taking total toll to 14,439



On the other hand, as many as 138 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,56,184 and there are currently 2102 active cases.



According to district-wise data, Chittoor district reported 19 new, followed by East Godavari 14, and Guntur 12 while Vizianagaram district has logged the least cases with one new case in the last twenty-four hours.



Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.04 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 18,730 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 8309 new COVID-19 cases and 236 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country



