Andhra Pradesh logs 150 new coronavirus cases and 3 death today

Andhra Pradesh reported 301 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,67,706 cases across the state. The coronavirus cases have been decreasing from the last month. Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 14,391 with three new deaths in the last twenty-four hours with one each in Krishna, Chittoor and Guntur districts.

On the other hand, as many as 217 new patients were cured on Wednesday taking the total recoveries to 20,49,555 and there are currently 3830 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Guntur district reported 28 new infections, followed by Krishna 24 and East Godavari 20 while Vizianagaram district has logged the least cases with two new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 2.96 Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 23,824 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 12,729 new COVID-19 cases and 221 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country



