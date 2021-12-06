Andhra Pradesh logs 154 new coronavirus cases and 4 death today
Andhra Pradesh reported 154 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,73,730 cases across the state. The coronavirus cases have been decreasing from the last month.
Andhra Pradesh reported 154 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,73,730 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, one new death registered in the last twenty four hours with two in Guntur one in Krishna and Chittoor taking total toll to 14,452
On the other hand, as many as 177 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,57,156 and there are currently 2122 active cases.
According to district-wise data, Chittoor district reported 30 new infections, followed by Visakhapatnam 20 and Guntur 16 while Kurnool district has logged the least cases with one new case in the last twenty-four hours.
Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.05 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 30,979 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 8,895 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours across the country
