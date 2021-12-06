Andhra Pradesh logs 154 new coronavirus cases and 4 death today

According to district-wise data, Chittoor district reported 30 new infections, followed by Visakhapatnam 20 and Guntur 16 while Kurnool district has logged the least cases with one new case in the last twenty-four hours.



Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.05 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 30,979 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 8,895 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours across the country