Andhra Pradesh logs 20,065 new Covid cases, 96 fatalities

Amaravati: The state reported 20,065 fresh cases of Covid-19, 19,272 recoveries and 96 deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday. Saturday's toll was the highest after the 97 during the first wave on August 22 last year.

The latest health bulletin said the gross coronavirus positives touched 12,65,439 from 1.72 crore tests. The total recoveries increased to 10,69,432 and toll to 8,615. The state now has 1,87,392 active cases, it said. As many as 1,01,571 tests were conducted in 24 hours which resulted in a positivity rate of 19.75 per cent, according to principal secretary (health) Anil Kumar Singhal.

The bulletin said Visakhapatnam district registered the highest number of 2,525 fresh cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours, followed by East Godavari 2,370 and Chittoor 2,269. While nine other districts each reported new cases in the 1,000-1,800 range, Vizianagaram added only 650 in a day. West Godavari district had 14 fresh Covid-19 fatalities, Visakhapatnam 12, Anantapur and Guntur 10 each in a day. East Godavari and Vizianagaram reported nine fresh deaths each, Kurnool and SPS Nellore seven each, Chittoor six, Kadapa five, Krishna four and Srikakulam three in 24 hours.