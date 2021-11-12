Andhra Pradesh logs 262 new coronavirus cases and 2 death today

Andhra Pradesh reported 262 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,69,614 cases across the state. The coronavirus cases have been decreasing from the last month. Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 14,410 with two new deaths in the last twenty-four hours with one in Krishna and Srikakulam districts.

On the other hand, as many as 229 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,51,976 and there are currently 3226 active cases.

According to district-wise data, East Godavari district reported 46 new infections, followed by Chittoor 38 and Guntur 33 while Kurnool district has logged the least cases with one new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 2.99 Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 33,326 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 12,516 new COVID-19 cases and 501 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.



