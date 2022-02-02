Andhra Pradesh logs 5,983 new coronavirus cases and eleven deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 5,983 fresh cases taking the total tally to 22,88,566 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, eleven deaths reported in the last twenty four hours taking the toll to 14631. On the other hand, as many as 11,280 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 21,73,313 and there are currently 1,00,622 active cases.



According to district-wise data, East Godavari district reported 742 new infections, followed by Guntur 738 and Krishna 638 while Srikakulam has logged the least cases with 87 new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.25 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 35,040 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 1,61,386 cases and 1733 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.







