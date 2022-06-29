Andhra Pradesh: Love couple commits suicide in Kurnool district

In an unfortunate incident, a love couple committed suicide in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh has created a stir. The duo committed suicide after falling under a train in Kashtagiri mandal Malayalam in the district.



Going into the details, Prasad from Alamkonda, Anita has been in love for a while. However, family members married Prasad to his sister's daughter 45 days ago.

Prasad committed suicide by falling off a train with his girlfriend last night after he allegedly got married against his will. Police arrived at the scene and recovered the bodies. Both families were informed. The case is being registered and investigated.