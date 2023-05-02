Andhra Pradesh: Lovers lock themselves in a room after marrying out of fear in Machilipatnam

In a shocking incident, lovers who got married in a temple locked themselves in the temple out of fear from their elders for going against their wish. The incident took place on Monday in Buddhalapalem village of Bandaru mandal.



According to the details, Kokku Nagaraju from Buddhalapalem is working as a volunteer in the same village. Gayatri from Machilipatnam was selected for the Secretariat Agricultural Assistant job less than two years ago. She was given a posting in Buddhalapalem Secretariat. The acquaintance formed between Nagaraju and Gayatri as part of duty and led to love. However, their castes are different.



Fearing that the elders would not agree to their marriage, they went to the Ram temple in the village and got married on Monday. Later they stayed inside the temple and closed the doors to protect themselves from the elders.

Rural CI Ravi Kumar and SI Chanakya, who came to know about the matter, brought them out and took them to the police station with the help of village elders. Relatives of both refused to come to the station. As both the lovers are majors, the police gave counseling and sent them away in the presence of the village elders.