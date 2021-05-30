Andhra Pradesh: Man along with wife, daughter dies in road accident in Madanapalle

In a tragic incident , a couple and daughter dues in a road accident in Madanapalle on Saturday night. According to locals, D Naresh (35), wife Umadevi (26), and daughter Nishita (5) of Vepanapalle near Rayalapadu in Srinivasapuram taluka of Karnataka are residing at Punganur Road in Madanapalle town.

Naresh works as a coolie in a chicken center there. He left for Karnataka on Friday morning with his wife and daughter to visit his parents during the lockdown. Knowing that the chicken business would pick up on Sunday, he left for Madanapalle on Saturday night. Despite the incessant rain, he did not stop anywhere. An unidentified vehicle speeding from behind collided with a bike at the Bangalore Biscuit Factory near Madanapalle. And then the vehicle went off without stopping. Naresh, Umadevi and Nishita died on the spot in the accident.

Madanapalle Rural Circle Inspector Srinivasan, SI Dilip Kumar, and staff rushed to the spot after receiving the information. The bodies were shifted to Madanapalle Government Hospital for postmortem. They revealed that the case is being registered and investigated to this extent.