Andhra Pradesh: Man arrested for cheating woman on the pretext of marriage in Prakasam

The police have arrested a young man and took him into custody on Saturday for cheating a girl on the pretext of marriage. Markapuram CI BT Nayak and Kambham SI Nagamalleswara Rao disclosed the details of the case at a press conference held at the local police station. According to the CI, Kagipogu Prabhakar of Chinnakambham village in the Kambham mandal was working as a car driver for a private hospital doctor in the town. He got acquainted with a young woman from the town who was working as a dental assistant in the same hospital.



The two have been in love and have been living together for two years. He keeps on diverting the topic whenever the young woman asks him to marry her. In this context, Prabhakar was found to be preparing to marry another young woman, and the victim, along with her family members, complained to the local police station on the 14th of this month after he switched off the phone and fled.



According to the complaint lodged by the victim, the police registered two cases and arrested the accused at Markapuram bus stand on the evening of the 16th. The accused will produce in Giddaluru court.

