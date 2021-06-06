Andhra Pradesh: Man attacked over disputes in Kakinada, admitted in hospital by accused

The shocking incident was reported in Kakinada of East Godavari district wherein a man stabbed another man with a bottle of beer against the past disputes. Ironically, the guy who attacked the person has taken him to the hospital.



The injured person is currently undergoing treatment at Kakinada GGH. According to the police report, there was a clash between Puppala Apparao of Vettapalayam in Samarlakota mandal and Puppala Lovaraju of the same village.



In the background, Lovaraju attacked Apparao with a beer bottle and stabbed the broken bottle into his left jaw. The doctors recommended to the GGH that the victim be taken to a local PHC with severe bleeding as the condition was toxic.



Police have registered a case over the incident. Lovaraju, who was stabbed Apparao with a bottle had took him (Lovaraju) to the PHC from there to the GGH, where he was being treated.