Andhra Pradesh: Man brutally murdered over a dispute in Nellore district

A brutal incident took place in the Nellore district where a man was brutally murdered over a dispute between another man. It is said that a minor altercation between the salesman and the masters led to the murder and the man died on the spot. Police have registered a case and are investigating.

Going into the details, two people are working in a bakery in Mukundapuram in the Nawabupet area. One is a salesman and the other is a master. However, a minor dispute between the two led to the fight and the salesmen who is anguished attacked a man named Chinna with a sword who died on the spot.

The murdered salesman fled from the scene. Meanwhile, the police on learning of the matter rushed to the spot and shifted the body to a government hospital for the post-mortem. The case was registered and investigation is underway.