Ponnam distributes sewing machines to NAC-trained women
Karimnagar : State Transport and BC Welfare Minister Poonam Prabhakar presented certificates and sewing machines to the women who received training by National Academy of Construction (NAC) at Koheda Gram Panchayat in Karimnagar on Saturday.
In collaboration with the State Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board and NAC, sewing machines and certificates were distributed to 30 women, who completed 90 days of training.
Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that youth should acquire skills which helps them stand on their own feet in the future. He explained the government’s vision of setting up Skills University to enhance re-quired skills among students for the latest courses according to the changing trends. He added that NAC has been conducting training programmes for the families of the working class for a long time.