Fervour marks Thyagaraja fete

Warangal : Thyagaraja Swamy Aradhana got underway at Sama Jaganmohan Reddy Memorial in Hanumakonda on Saturday. Thyagaraja Swamy is one of the Carnatic music Trinity—Muthuswami Dikshitar and Shyama Shastri.

Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy and Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) E Venkatram Reddy formally launched the celebration by lighting a lamp.

Before the event, music teacher Ummadi Laxmana Chary, in the attire of Thyagaraja Swamy, along with a host of music lovers went to MLA’s Camp Office and sought alms from Naini Rajender Reddy and his wife Neelima and presented it to the saint composer as an honour.

Speaking at the event, Naini Rajender Reddy said Thyagaraja was the greatest among the music composers of South India and one of the musical prodigies of all time. He assured the organisers of extending his support in conducting the event grandly next year.

Sixth Descendent of Thyagaraja disciples Prof. V Tirupathaiah, Ajara Hospitals chairman Dr Appala Sudhakar, Dr Siva Subramanyam, Vidyaranya Arsha Dharma Rakshana Samstha president Nakirekanti Rammurthy and Bhadrakali Temple chief priest Bhadrakali Seshu were among others present.