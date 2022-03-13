Andhra Pradesh: Man brutally murdered over financial disputes in Yanam of East Godavari

The murder of a man in the broad daylight has caused a stir in Yanam of East Godavari. According to the police report, Moka Venkateswara Rao (57), a resident of Moka Vari Street, Gopalnagar in the urban area, was stabbed by an assailant at his house on Saturday. Family members rushed Venkateswara Rao, who was bleeding from his injuries to Yanam GGH in a car. However, he was pronounced dead.



The deceased's som Anandamurthy told police that Narayana Swamy, a finance businessman from Kazulur mandal, came to their house while he was out in the afternoon. He is suspected of murdering his father. Venkateswara Rao is reported to have taken a loan from Narayana Swamy in the past.

Police are investigating whether the murder was the result of a scuffle over financial transactions. Narayana Swamy, who was on the run, was reported to have surrendered to the police. Venkateswara Rao's body was preserved in the GGH mortuary. Sub Inspector Nanda Kumar's case is being registered and investigated over the incident. Venkateswara Rao's body was visited by MLA Gollapally Srinivas Ashok at GGH and consoled Anandamurthy. SP Balachandra inquired about the details.