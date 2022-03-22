Andhra Pradesh' Man tries to dupe the district officials posing as a collector in Vizianagaram

In a shocking incident, a man tried to dupe district authorities posing himself as the collector in Vizianagaram district on Monday. It was reported that all the district officials received simultaneous messages with different phone numbers in the name of the collector who continued chatting with officers on WhatsApp numbers 94391 40791, 94391 40733, 94391 39978, 73812 76244. The cheaters suggested that the numbers be saved in person on the phone after asking duty-related questions. Later, they began giving orders to send money. These WhatsApp messages caused a stir in the Collectorate on Monday morning for a while.



Many of the officers who received WhatsApp messages attended the Grievance Cell event with the collector Surya Kumari.

The collector does not have a cell phone in her hand. Suspicion arose as to how the chatting was being done and was immediately brought to the attention of the collector. The collector told that she had never kept her photo as a DP and that he should immediately block the WhatsApp numbers with his photo on the mic. An immediate message was sent to the district administration indicating that there were no personal numbers other than the number officially assigned by the government and that everyone should not be cheated with fake messages.

The matter of fake messages was immediately brought to the notice of SP Deepika by the Collector. She responded immediately and alerted the police. Six employees have lodged a complaint with the Vizianagaram One Town Police Station seeking registration of a criminal case against the sender of the fake messages. To this extent, the police registered a case and have traced the use of those phone numbers based on cell phone signals. They were expected to be in Cuttack and it is learned that a special police team has left for Cuttack to nab them. "We have already complained with the police and informed superiors if anyone else receives such messages; we will take legal action against those responsible for the fake messages," the collector said.