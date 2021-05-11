Andhra Pradesh: Mother attempts suicide as daughter chooses to live with lover in Anantapur

A woman attempted suicide out of distressed after her daughter who has left home with her chosen one to marry had said that she will stay with the man she loves. Going into details, Rajamma's daughter from Cholasamudram village in Anantapur has been missing since the 7th of this month.



Rajamma then lodged a complaint with the local police station that her daughter had gone missing. While the police were investigating, on the night of the 8th, Rajamma's daughter came to the police station with the man she loved.



The police on Monday produced the girl before Tehsildar Kumar Swamy to record the statement in this regard. On that occasion the mother begged the daughter to come to Rajamma's house.



However, she did not agree. Offended by this, Rajamma tried to commit suicide by drinking insecticide there. The staff immediately rushed her to Anantapur General Hospital at 108.