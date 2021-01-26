Andhra Pradesh: Mother of five months old baby commits suicide over dowry harassment in Krishna

In a horrific incident, a five month lactating woman commits suicide at Agraharam of Kuchipudi mandal in Krishna district. According to Kuchipudi Sub Inspector G. Satyanarayana, Durga Naga Sucharitha (22) of Yarlagadda village in Challapalli mandal was married to Penumudi Naga Narendra Sharma of Kuchipudi village on April 27, 2018. They have a 5 month old baby. Sucharita, who had recently visited Kuchipudi village from Yarlagadda has been harasuicidessed of dowry by her in laws and hence took the final plunge on Sunday.

The in laws phoned her parents and told them about this. Family members who arrived to see their daughter's body wept. The deceased's father Chavali Bhimeswara Rao had lodged a complaint with the police alleging that her daughter Naga Narendra Sharma and his mother Vishalakshi's were the cause of her daughter's death.

However, panchanama was conducted in the presence of Tehsildar Rajya Lakshmi and the body was shifted to the Port Government House. The body was handed over to relatives after the postmortem. Avanigadda DSP Mahaboob Basha is investigating the case.