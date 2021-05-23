Andhra Pradesh: Mother, two children dies after an auto collides parked lorry in Prakasam

A fatal road accident took place in Prakasam district on Sunday morning where three people were killed in an accident on the Ulavapadu National Highway after when an auto coming from behind collided with a lorry parked at Rajulapalem. The mother, daughter and son were killed in the accident. The mother Ramakoteswaramma died after the accident. The seriously injured son Vinod and daughter Prasanna died on the way to the hospital.



Locals rushed to the spot immediately after the accident and rushed injured to the hospital.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police reached there and registered a case and launched an investigation. The bodies were seized and moved for postmortem. As per the police information, overspeeding as well as drowsiness is thought to be the cause of the accident. The front part penetrated when the truck collided head-on with the auto.



In an a other incident, two friends were killed in an accident on the national highway at Komatikunta in Markapuram mandal on Saturday afternoon. Palnati Ramprasad (19), Ambadipudi Joshua (17) and Chidarla Udayakumar from Kambham town were traveling on a two-wheeler to a relative's wedding in Darimadu area when the accident took place. He overtook the oncoming tipper and collided with another oncoming truck. Ramprasad and Joshua fell under the lorry in the accident and died on the spot.







