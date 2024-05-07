Dharmavaram to witness development under NDA govt., says General Secretary Chilakam Madhusudan Reddy

The NDA alliance candidate Satya Kumar Yadav and Janasena Party state general secretary Chilakam Madhusudan Reddy have promised to lead Dharmavaram on the path of development. As part of their campaign, they conducted a door-to-door outreach in Regathipalli, Muchurami Sitaram Palli villages under the mandal, distributing leaflets of their manifesto to the residents.

During the campaign, both candidates emphasized the need to eliminate the alleged rowdyism and mismanagement in the constituency. They expressed their determination to remove the current YCP government and bring about positive change in Dharmavaram. Yadav and Reddy highlighted the escalating issues of fraud, anarchy, and tyranny in the constituency, and pledged to address them if elected as MLA.



The candidates urged the villagers to consider the current situation and strive for progress by supporting Satya Kumar Yadav in the upcoming elections. The campaign event saw participation from workers of Janasena, BJP, TDP, and Nayakah.



The promise of development and a focus on addressing the local issues have generated enthusiasm among the residents of Dharmavaram as they look forward to a brighter future under the leadership of Satya Kumar Yadav and Chilakam Madhusudan Reddy.

