Andhra Pradesh neglected in Union Budget: YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy

YSR Congress Party MP Vijayasai Reddy said that the state of Andhra Pradesh has been severely neglected in the budget introduced by the centre. He expressed deep dissatisfaction over the budget introduced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Monday. He said that the budget was completely disappointing and proper allocations were not made to Andhra Pradesh. He was incensed that gifts were being showered on the states where the elections were to be held and outraged that no funds were allocated to the AP and that the state did not even see Atmanirbhar.

He criticized the central government for not showing any interest in giving special status to Andhra Pradesh. Vijayasai Reddy said there was no provision in the budget for a new textile park. Vijayasai Reddy said the Center had shown a stubborn hand to Andhra Pradesh in the latest budget. He found fault that there is no mention on the revised estimates of Polavaram project and stated that the private corridor was of no great use.

"Despite demanded several times that more Kisan trains be laid down, the centre ignored it," MP said. He emphasised on setting up a National Virology Centre in Andhra Pradesh. He demanded immediate payment of grain arrears and setting up of Kendriya Vidyalaya in every newly formed district in the state.

Similarly, Vijayasai Reddy said that tax should be exempted up to Rs 1 lakh. He said that everyone would be happy if inflation rose. He demanded that the PM increase the Kisan assistance to farmers to tens of thousands and Ayushmann Bharat be transformed into Aarogyasri model. Unemployment has risen sharply and no action has been taken to eradicate unemployment. He urged to increase the employment guarantee scheme by 150 days.