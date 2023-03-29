Andhra Pradesh: New Industrial Policy to set a new trend for other states

Visakhapatnam: Along with facilitating 96 clearances from 23 departments on a single platform, the new Industrial Development Policy 2023 will also help allot land for those who look forward to establishing industry in Andhra Pradesh, emphasised IT and industries minister Gudivada Amarnath.

Releasing the New Industrial Policy 2023-27 here on Monday and also launching YSR AP One App and portal in Visakhapatnam.

Giving priority to economic growth, employment generation and catering to the needs of industrialists, the minister said, the new policy was introduced. The YSR AP One App would assist investors in getting permissions from concerned departments under one umbrella and aid in enhancing the ease of doing business, Amarnath mentioned.

Already, the app and the portal are drawing the attention of other states as governments look forward to exploring such platforms in their respective states, informed the minister.

The main office of the YSR AP One would be set up in Visakhapatnam. Similarly, sub centres would also be established in other districts. As a part of the industrial growth, the government aims to expand industries in 3 lakh acres.

Industrial parks would be developed across the state under private public partnership mode. Soon, Visakhapatnam will house an iconic tower 'I Space'. And it would be useful for the city as it would be developed as a beach IT destination, Amarnath explained.

Elaborating on the new industrial policy, Amarnath said the mission was to focus on nine pillars of accomplishment which includes economic growth, promoting port-led industrial development, enhancing logistical ecosystem, developing world class ready to occupy industrial space, end to end investor facilitation, employment generation, strengthening employable manpower, entrepreneurship development and reinforcing startup culture and bringing women, minority and underprivileged segments to the forefront of economic development.

Speaking on the occasion, director of industries G Srijana said the policy was drafted on time by discussing with various stakeholders. "Like never before, the YSRCP government released the industrial policy along with operational guidelines much ahead," she stated. As a proactive initiative, research and development and testing labs have been included as a specific segment.