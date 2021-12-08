Andhra Pradesh: Newly elected YSRCP MLCs take oath in legislative council office

The YSR Congress party members who were unanimously elected as MLCs under the local body MLC elections were sworn in as MLCs on Wednesday in the office of the AP Council Chairman. Legislative Council Chairman Koye Moshen Raju administered the oath of the newly elected MLCs. As many as eleven MLCs took the oath.



Yallareddygari Shivaramireddy from Anantapur, Thalashila Raghuram from Krishna district, Mondithoka Arun Kumar, Anantha Satya Udaya Bhaskar from East Godavari, Dr. Uma Reddy Venkateshwarlu from Guntur, Murugudu Hanumant Rao, Indukuri Raghuraju from Vizianagaram, Varudhu Kalyani and Chennuboina Srinivas from Visakhapatnam Krishnaraghava Jayendrbharat from Chittoor, Thummati Madhava Rao from Prakasam has sworn in as MLCs.



The new MLCs have been elected unanimously as there are enough local body elected representatives for YSRCP candidates. The YSRCP has bagged almost 95 percent of local body representatives.

With the latest MLCs taking the oath, the strength of YSRCP has increased in the legislative council and recently the YSRCP leader Moshen Raju has been appointed as the legislative council chairman. It seems the decks cleared for YSRCP in the council as it can be able to pass the bills without any hurdles.