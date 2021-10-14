Andhra Pradesh: Night Curfew extended till the end of the month in the state

The government of Andhra Pradesh has decided to extend the night curfew in the state till the end of this month. The curfew will be in place from 12 noon to 5 am as per covid rules. Anil Kumar Singhal, chief secretary of, health department, issued orders on curfew hours in andhra pradesh. He explained that the government had taken this decision after reviewing the corona conditions in the state. It was clarified that if anyone violates these curfew provisions, action will be taken under Section 188 of the Disaster Management Act 2005, Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and other provisions. Despite the decline in corona cases in the state, the government took this decision in the wake of the festive season and third-wave warnings.

The severity of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh has decreased. Among the 38,786 coronavirus tests were performed across the state in 24 hours, 517 people were found to be infected with the virus. While coming to fatalities, two were killed in Krishna, Nellore, and Prakasam districts and one each in Chittoor and East Godavari districts. During the same period, 826 people recovered from the disease.



The total number of positive cases in the state has reached 20,58,582 and recovery cases increased to 20,37,691. There are currently 6,615 active cases across the state. The highest number of recent cases were reported in Chittoor, 97, 88 in East Godavari and 84 in Guntur respectively.