Andhra Pradesh: Night curfew from today

Amaravati: As the Covid-19 cases are increasing at an alarming level, the State Government on Friday decided to impose night curfew in the State from Saturday night. As part of preventive measures, it has also decided to give free vaccination to those in the age group of 18-45.

The cabinet sub-committee, which was chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday, reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the State. It was decided that night curfew between 10 pm to 5 am should be imposed and strictly implemented. According to Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, essential services will be exempted from the curfew restrictions.

The Chief Minister directed the Health department to increase the number of Covid tests and see that all centres are utilised to their full capacity. Referring to the complaints that CT scan centres and hospitals were overcharging the patients, the Chief Minister said that directions should be issued to all hospitals not to charge more than Rs 2,500 for CT scan.

He told the officials to take stern action against hospitals and diagnostic centres if they violate the directions of the government.

He also told the officials to see that there was no shortage of beds and no laxity in hospital preparedness. He directed that to convert function halls as Covid centres if need arises and see that there was no shortage of medical and paramedical staff. The Minister said the government has issued orders to fill 113 technical staff posts at Govt medical colleges to increase the number of RT-PCR tests. Covid testing facilities will also be provided in 12 government and two private medical colleges in the State.

This, he said, will reduce the time to declare results of the tests. The technical staff will be appointed on a six-month contract basis. The minister said during the first wave Covid in March last year, the government appointed 92 technical staff.

He said 533 technical staff were appointed in all medical colleges so far and now 113 more technical staff will be appointed. At present 40,000 RT-PCR tests are being conducted per day and the number will be increased to 60,000 per day, he said.