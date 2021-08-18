Andhra Pradesh: Nine held in a murder case in Kadapa district

Kadapa DSP Sunil said that the accused have been arrested in connection with the murder case of a youth named Sandanibasha on the 12th of this month on the Patha Kadapa pond dam in Kadapa city limits. He revealed the details at a press conference at his office. Sandanibasha allegedly had an altercation with a man named Khazamohiddin at a wedding in Kagitalapenta in the city 20 days ago. It is alleged that Sandani was killed keeping in mind the rivalry between them and the quarrel that had already taken place in the marriage.



He arrested Sheikh Riaz, Pathan Ataullah, Sheikh Ibrahim Khalilullah, Sheikh Wajid, Sheikh Babji, Sheikh Jilani Basha, Sheikh Gouse Basha, Sheikh Khaza Mohiddin, and Sheikh Mohammed Baba Tajuddin from Kadapa in this case. Two knives, three motorcycles and four cellphones used in the murder were seized from the accused.

The Chinnachowk CI Ashok Reddy, SI Amarnath Reddy, Head Constables Sudhakar and Ramasubba Reddy, Constables Raje Kumar, Srinivasulu, Janardhan Reddy, Sudhakar Yadav, L Prasad, Srinivasa Rao, Tirupataiah and Sivaprasad were appreciated over the arrest in connection with the case and recommended for a reward.