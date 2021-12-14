Andhra Pradesh: Nine injured as an auto collides with another vehicle in Sattenapalle

As many as nine people traveling in an auto were injured in a road accident due to the reckless driving of an auto driver in Sattenapalli in Guntur district on Monday evening. According to a report by Sattenapalle Rural SI Aavala Balakrishna, the auto driver carrying passengers received a phone call when he was approaching Vennadevi from Bellankonda.



Against this backdrop, he has got a phone call and while talking on the phone, he lost control of the auto and collided with an auto, which is carrying gas cylinders in the opposite direction. Nine of the ten passengers traveling in the auto were injured.



The injured were shifted to Sattenapalle Area Hospital in 108. However, no casualties were reported and the case is being registered and investigated.