Andhra Pradesh: Nine sheep killed in leopard attack in Anantapur

Andhra Pradesh: A leopard has created havoc in Anantapur district where it has attacked a herd of sheep leaving nine sheep killed in the attack. Going into the details, Chintakunta Anil Kumar, a farmer from M. Hanumapuram village in D. Hirehall mandal has a herd of sheep, which was attacked by a leopard.

The Veterinary doctor Dr. Ramesh confirmed that 9 sheep were killed in the leopard attack. He said that up to Rs 90,000 was lost by the farmer due to the death of sheep. The affected farmer is deeply concerned over his loss and asked the concerned forest department officials to support him.

The farmers said they were in a panic as a leopard roamed near the village and said that it has become a trouble to go to the fields. Earlier, leopard attacks have been on the rise in the Anantapur district recently. It is known that a leopard was spotted near Pala Venkatapuram in the Brahmasamudram mandal in the recent past.