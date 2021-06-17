Andhra Pradesh: No discussion held with CM over SSC and inter exam dates, says Adimulapu Suresh

The ambiguity continues over the conduct of tenth and intermediate examinations in Andhra Pradesh. Earlier on Wednesday, the SSC and intermediate boards have prepared proposals to hold tenth class exams from July 26 and inter exams from July 7. They are ready to submit to the chief minister to decide on it in the review meeting today.

However, Education minister Adimulapu Suresh said that the CM who conducted the review with the education department officials today had not discussed the tenth and inter examinations issue. The review is limited to making suggestions to the authorities on Nadu-Nedu works in Educational Department.

Meanwhile, the minister said Supreme Court notices over the examinations had not come to their notice and revealed that the right decision would be taken at the right time after receiving the notices from the court.