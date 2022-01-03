Andhra Pradesh: No evidence of recce at Vangaveeti Radha's house, says Vijayawada CP

Vijayawada city police commissioner TK Rana Tata said there was no threat to Vangaveeti Radha and there was no need to worry about his safety. At a press conference held here on Sunday night, Rana said they conducted a field investigation into Radha's statement that he was in danger of death. The police commissioner said the government immediately set up the gunmen regardless of the police investigation into Radha's statement. The CP said that the issue was fully investigated by the police department and by multiple agencies as well.



He said they examined the surroundings of the home and all the CCTV footage in the city. He said there was no specific evidence against Recce. It was revealed that no one had tried to harass him and that no one had conducted a recce at his house. He said all aspects of the investigation are still going on and asked to inform the police if there are any suspicious events happening.

The Vijayawada City police commissioner refuted allegations made by TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu against the police department over the incident. He said there was no scope for a zero FIR to be registered on the statement that no criminal incident had taken place. He said law and order in the city were completely under control and asked not to disturb it.