Andhra Pradesh: No impact of Mocha Cyclone on state, temperatures likely to rise

A depression formed in the Southeast Bay of Bengal adjacent to the South Andaman Sea on Monday and in addition surface periodicity continues is likely to turn into a cyclone on Tuesday. After that, it will strengthen into a storm in Southeast Bay of Bengal adjacent to East-Central Bay of Bengal by 10th of this month. Then this storm will initially move towards north and northwest until 11th.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) disclosed in a bulletin on Monday night that it is likely to turn around and become stronger and move north and northeast towards the coasts of Bangladesh and Myanmar. It has been clarified that there will be no impact of cyclone on Andhra Pradesh. However, the IMD has warned fishermen not to go fishing in the wake of a cyclone in the Bay of Bengal.

In the wake of the news that a low pressure will form in the Bay of Bengal and strengthen into a storm, everyone thought that the state would receive rains and the temperatures would drop. In contrast, as the storm will not affect the state, so instead of rain, the sun will shine. The surface circulation is continuing in the vicinity of Southwest Bay of Bengal and North Tamil Nadu. It is associated with a surface trough, low pressure.