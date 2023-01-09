Andhra Pradesh: Noone can face YS Jagan in election, says Byreddy Siddharth Reddy

Andhra Pradesh SAP Chairman Byreddy Siddharth Reddy said that no one has the guts to face Jagan. Speaking at Rajanagaram of East Godavari district, he made a hot comments indirectly criticising Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and Telugu Desam Party national president Chandrababu Naidu over their meeting on Sunday.



Stating that YSRCP cadre will fight for the victory of the party irrespective of all odds, Byreddy Siddhartha Reddy said that TDP or Jana Sena will won't make any impact and touch YS Jagan despite making any sort of alliances. He said YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will once again come a victorious in the next elections.



There has been uproar from the ruling YSRCP and TDP - Jana Sena after Naidu and Pawan met on Sunday in Hyderabad and gave hints about the alliances in the next elections. Pawan and Naidu lashed out at YS Jagan while the YSRCP leaders also gave counters to TDP and Jana Sena. It remains to be seen how far these war of words would take in the coming days.





