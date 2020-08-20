Amaravati: The oppressive and unconstitutional activities of AP government led to a need for a high-level inquiry, alleged TDP senior leader and former Minister Kalava Srinivasulu in a press conference on Thursday. Stating that the YSRCP government allegedly resorted for phone tapping, Srinivasulu said that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lost moral right to continue in power. He said that the serious nature of reports coming up against its alleged involvement in tapping the phones of TDP leaders, lawyers and even the judges.

The TDP leader said the ruling party was plotting to cripple the entire Opposition by tapping their phones with the use of advanced technologies and know-how. The Government itself was missing all this with utter disregard for the standard operating procedures that must be followed to keep surveillance on the movements of citizens. The YSRCP was committing all sorts of irregularities and violations with an ulterior motive to keep an iron grip on all systems and institutions.

Srinivasulu objected to BJP Spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao's statement that the union government has no role to intervene and order a probe into the phone tapping allegations. But GVL has forgotten the fact that Karnataka BJP MP Sobha Karandlaje complained to the Centre. Also, Rajasthan leaders asked for a Central probe only. Very strangely, some BJP leaders were using the same script being followed by the YSRCP leaders when it comes to criticising TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, he observed.