Andhra Pradesh police bag 14 national awards

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh police have won 14 national level awards for adopting innovative technology in the services and reforms introduced in the department.

Governance Now 2022 announced the awards on Saturday. Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam city, Kakinada, NTR district, Prakasam, Chittoor, Tirupati and Kadapa districts won the awards. DGP K Rajendranath Reddy in a press release on Saturday said so far Andhra Pradesh has won 189 national awards for using innovative technology and implementing reforms during the past few years.

He said Andhra Pradesh stood as a role model for other States. He said the AP police has been winning awards due to the collective efforts of the staff and the police officials.

He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy always stood behind the police and encouraged the reforms and provided directions for better policing. Visakhapatnam city got award for its Disha counseling centre for women in need, Kakinada got award for strategic response centre, NTR district got award for visitor management system and intelligent adaptive traffic control system, Prakasam district bagged the award for jail released tracing system, Chittoor got award for its technical analysis wing, Tirupati for Cyber Nari and integrated 3 netra 2.0, Kadapa got award for ISPARC, Headquarters for court blaze services, Radio Over Internet Protocol and automated Police Online Information System.