Andhra Pradesh: Police deploys forces across the state amid Chalo Vijayawada program

The Chalo Vijayawada call given by the employees union as part of the movement against the PRC has created a tense atmosphere in Vijayawada. On the other hand, the PRC Sadhana Samithi announced that they would organize a program despite the police refusing permission for the Chalo Vijayawada program. With this the situation became tense. Police were on high alert over the employees' movement and preventing them from reaching Vijayawada and setting up check posts on all the routes coming into the city to keep people out of trouble. Police have taken complete control of BRTS Road.



Employees from all over the state are flocking to Vijayawada for the 'Chalo Vijayawada' program. Meanwhile, employees on their way to 'Chalo Vijayawada' in Vizianagaram district were stopped at the Parvathipuram railway station, which led to an altercation between the employees and the police. The employees got into an argument with the police that they had to go to Vijayawada and chanted slogans demanding their rights. However, the police replied that they were taking the action as per the law. The employees union leaders have been traveling to Vijayawada posing themselves as a common man wearing odd dresses as the police were stopping them.

The police were heavily deployed near Prakasam Barrage Kanakadurgamma bridge as government employees were not allowed to attend the Chalo Vijayawada program. Barricades have been set up and every vehicle heading to Vijayawada is being monitored. North Sub Division DSP Rambabu inspecting vehicle inspections at Barrage. Police have cordoned off all entrances to the city, including Vardhi, Prakasam Barrage, 0 Ring Road, and BRTS Road.