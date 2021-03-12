Andhra Pradesh: Police identifies suspect in Alipiri kidnap case, yet to trace the boy

The police have reportedly identified the kidnapper in the kidnap case of a six-year-old boy in Alipiri of Chittoor district as Shivappa. However, the whereabouts of the missing boy has not been found and is still in his custody.

According to details, Shivam Kumar Sahu's family came to Tirupati from Chhattisgarh on the 27th of last month to offer prayers. In this backdrop, the boy went missing while lying on the footpath on his way to Tirumala. CCTV cameras recorded that the boy was kidnapped by a man who pretended to be reading a paper next to them at the time.

Shivappa's eldest son had reportedly died of an illness four days before the kidnap. According to his family members, Shivappa, who had a great love for his son went into depression with the death of his son. Sahu's son who was playing at the Alipiri bus stand was kidnapped in the background.

Police have formed special teams to search for the boy, but his whereabouts are still unknown. Meanwhile, Sahu's family members are deeply saddened over the incident.