Andhra Pradesh police keep vigil on social media of fake videos: Coronavirus

Vijayawada: State police are keeping vigil on the social media in view of the circulation of fake videos related to Covid-19 which hurt the sentiments of a community and have been taking measures to book the cases against the culprits, who are sharing the fake videos or uploading the videos and messages.



These fake videos and messages are creating panic after the deadly coronavirus broke out in several parts of the country. The police decided to book cases on the persons, who share the fake videos related to one community or section of the people and create disharmony in the society and between the people.

It may be noted that some fake videos were in circulation related to one community after the spread of coronavirus and after some persons belonging to one community were infected with the virus after they participated in a congregation in Delhi last month.

The police have identified six fake videos and have been trying to delete them from a Youtube channel. A senior officer related to Cybercrime has said the police would book cases under Section-505 and Sub-class (b) of the IPC and Section-188 of the IPC and punish the culprits for sharing fake videos and fake information that may create panic and fear.

The senior officer said the police keeps eagle eye on the social media and registers cases against those defaming the people of one community or one caste with evil intention.

He said people can approach the police stations if they notice or receive fake videos or fake news that is related to Covid-19. He said the police can also register cases suo motu on the offenders who indulge in the cybercrime.

He said the victims of fake videos and fake information can also approach the police for help. The police are trying to delete the fake videos, which are related to one community.