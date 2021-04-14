Andhra Pradesh: Police seizes Gold jewellery worth Rs. 1 crore in Kurnool district

In the raids held on Wednesday morning, Gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 1.04 crore was seized at Panchalingala check post in Kurnool district. The jewellery was caught while it was moving from Hyderabad to Madurai.

The police seized the gold jewellery in a private travels bus as the persons who are carrying it could not produce related documents. Two people were arrested for moving gold and case has been registered and investigating further.

Earlier, a large quantity of gold and cash was also found in the SRS Travels bus going from Hyderabad to Bangalore last Saturday. Police stopped the bus and found more than Rs 3 crore in cash and a kilogram of gold.

The seized cash belonged to a medical college in Chennai and the gold belonged to a leading jewellery shop in Hyderabad, police said.