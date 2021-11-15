Andhra Pradesh: Polling for pending municipalities including Nellore corporation begins

All set for the polling in the vacant wards, divisions of various municipalities, city panchayats including the Nellore Municipal Corporation on Monday. Authorities have made all arrangements to complete the polling peacefully. The materials required for polling were distributed on Sunday and the police department has made strong arrangements to prevent any untoward incidents. Polling will continue from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.



The elections are being held for 353 divisions, wards in 23 corporations, municipalities, and city panchayats across the state of which 28 were unanimous where the polling for the remaining 325 seats will be held on Monday. A total of 1,206 candidates, including YSRCP, TDP, BJP, and Independent candidates are in the fray for the respective seats. 8,62,066 people will exercise their right to vote in 908 polling stations. Of the total polling stations, 349 were identified as problematic, 239 as highly problematic, and 38 as normal.

In addition, video recording of the polling process in the troubled and most troubled centres will be done as per the directions of the Election Commission and webcasting will also be carried out.

Meanwhile, YSRCP has made 8 divisions unanimous out of 54 divisions in Nellore Corporation. Polling is going on for 45 divisions. There are 206 candidates in the fray and. 4.47 lakh people will exercise their right to vote. As many as 384 polling stations were set up with 4,000 election staff taking part in the duties.

