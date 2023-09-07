Andhra Pradesh: Prakasam Barrage receives an inflow of 21,103 cusecs, 15 gates lifted

Due to heavy rains in the upper reaches, the flow of water in the Krishna river has increased. As a result, the authorities are releasing water downstream to the Prakasam barrage in Vijayawada to manage the flood flow. Currently, the barrage is receiving 21,103 cusecs of water, and 11,135 cusecs of water are being released downstream by lifting 15 gates of the barrage.

Additionally, 10,176 cusecs of water are being released from the barrage to the canals. The officials have reported that the water level at the barrage is currently at 12 feet. The heavy rainfall has been attributed to a low-pressure system.

Significant amounts of rain have been recorded in various districts, including 135.75 mm in Regidi and Amudalavalas of Vizianagaram district, 124.75 mm in Vijayaramapuram of Srikakulam district, and 112.5 mm in Chilakala village of Manyam district in Parvathipuram. Rainfall has also been reported in Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Alluri Sitaramaraj, and Eluru districts.

It is important for residents and authorities in the affected areas to stay informed about the changing weather conditions and take necessary precautions.