Andhra Pradesh: Private school bus overturns in Bapatla, nine injured

A private school bus was overturned in Amritaluru Mandal of Bapatla district resulting in injuries to nine students wherein two of the injured students are reported to be in serious condition.

The accident occurred while the bus was overtaking another vehicle and took place as the students were returning home after participating in Independence Day celebrations.

It is learned that the accident occurred between Kuchipudi and Peddapudi villages. The injured students were promptly transported to Tenali Government Hospital in vehicle 108 and are currently receiving medical treatment.