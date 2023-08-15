Live
- Innovative Independence Day Celebration in Hassan: Tribal Girl Hoists Flag at district Police Office
- Infosys inks 5-year, 1.5bn euros deal with Liberty Global
- Bengal to set up super-specialty hospital for tigers in Sunderbans
- ‘Be warned India’: Congress on Bibek Debroy’s article
- Five years of Rythu Beema - Rs 5,402 Cr financial assistance provided to the farmers
- "Together we can build the Nation." Says TS deputy speaker
- Xiaomi Mix Fold 3: Slimmer foldable with dual OLED screens
- Trainee teachers in UP to work under lab concept
- Actress Tejaswi Madiwada, Umesh Madhyan inaugurates Sutraa Exhibition at HICC-Novotel
- Lakhotia College of Design celebrates I- Day with grandeur
Just In
Andhra Pradesh: Private school bus overturns in Bapatla, nine injured
Highlights
A private school bus was overturned in Amritaluru Mandal of Bapatla district resulting in injuries to nine students wherein two of the injured students are reported to be in serious condition.
The accident occurred while the bus was overtaking another vehicle and took place as the students were returning home after participating in Independence Day celebrations.
It is learned that the accident occurred between Kuchipudi and Peddapudi villages. The injured students were promptly transported to Tenali Government Hospital in vehicle 108 and are currently receiving medical treatment.
