Andhra Pradesh: Private travel owners suspend 880 buses across the state amid spike in covid cases

As many as 880 private travels buses have been suspended in the state since Saturday in the wake of the coronavirus second wave. In the wake of the corona, 50 per cent of buses are required to run with seats and people are not interested in traveling on private travels buses. With this, the owners of private travels have informed the transport department in advance that they will stop running 880 buses from Saturday.

Private Travels owners have told the Department of Transportation that they cannot run buses in the covid background. The Department of Transport has also levied old taxes on these buses if any. Officials of the Department of Transport said that by informing the Department of Transport in advance, the buses would be able to get tax exemption for the off-season.

Meanwhile, the state has reported as many as 19,412 new coronavirus cases on Saturday and 61 people have died with the coronavirus. The Andhra Pradesh government conducted 98,214 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours. Including the latest cases, 11,21,102 people have been infected with the virus in the state so far and the death toll has crossed the 8,000 mark, according to the state health department. The health department has so far tested 1,64,88,574 samples across the state.