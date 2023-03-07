Andhra Pradesh: Rajanna Dora asks officials to focus on health of Tribal Ashram school students

Andhra Pradesh State Deputy Chief Minister and Tribal Welfare Minister Pidika Rajanna Dora has warned that strict action will be taken against officials who neglect the health of children studying in tribal educational institutions. He ordered to take necessary measures for the protection of students in tribal educational institutions on war footing.



In a meeting held with the officials at the State Secretariat on Tuesday, Rajanna Dora reviewed various issues and issued orders to the officials and asked to take steps to restore the services of ANMs in tribal residential schools to protect the health of students. He said in addition to appointing 590 ANMs in the tribal ashram schools suggested that the tribal students should be mapped first with the ANMs in the secretariats of the respective schools and asked to regularly conduct health check-ups to students in coordination with the primary health centers near the schools.

The minister ordered authorities at all levels should respond immediately and take the students to the hospitals and give them the necessary treatment. Rajanna Dora made it clear that negligence by any officials in this matter will not be tolerated and will not hesitate to take strict action against such persons.

As part of increasing security in tribal educational institutions, the officials were ordered to repair the existing CCTV cameras and install new cameras at all necessary places. DTWOs, DDs and other officials have also been directed to strengthen the supervision of schools to ensure that tribal students achieve good results in class 10 examinations.

The officials were asked to provide the necessary facilities to the ST Degree College in Chintapalli and to take steps to construct buildings for the GMR Polytechnic College in Sithampet. Rajanna Dora ordered the officials to speed up the process of promotions and compassionate appointments of junior assistants and senior assistants, which have been pending for a long time in GCC. The GGC officials were asked to take steps to pay the dues of the coffee farmers expeditiously and to provide affordable prices to the coffee farmers.

Rajanna Dora said that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will soon take up the issue of salary hike for 1633 teachers and junior lecturers working in the tribal welfare department under the outsourcing system.

Reviewing the utilisation of ST sub plan funds, Rajanna Dora ordered the officers of the engineering department to take measures for the construction of necessary roads in the tribal areas with the sub plan funds. He asked to ensure that tribal welfare schemes are available to all and speed up development works. Tribal Welfare Secretary Kantilal Dande, Additional Director Ravindra Babu, GCC MD Suresh Kumar, ENC Srinivasulu, Trip Co MD Prabhakar and others participated in this meeting.