Andhra Pradesh: Ramana Dikshitulu takes charge as Chief Priest of TTD

Ramana Dikshitulu finally returned to his duties as chief priest of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam. It is learnt that the Tirumala Tirupati Temple (TTD) on Saturday took a crucial decision to reinstate the priests who retired after completing their age limit three years ago. The decision was taken following a judgment of the High Court.

However, as Venugopal Dikshitulu is currently the chief priest of the Gollapalli, temple officials said there would be no change in the transfer of power as he is a permanent employee. On May 16, 2018, the then Board of Trustees decided that priests over the age of 65 should retire.

Against this backdrop, all the priests who had reached the age of retirement at the time had retired for Govinda Rajaswamy Temple and Padmavati Ammavari Temple in Thiruchanur. Among them, Ramana Dikshitulu and 10 other Mirashi and non-Mirashi priests from the respective temples were also present.