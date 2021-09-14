Andhra Pradesh registers 1125 new coronavirus cases and 9 deaths today

Andhra Pradesh has seen a fall in coronavirus cases with 1125 fresh cases reported on Tuesday. However, the fall is in tune with slash in number of tests conducted in the last twenty four hours. With the fresh cases, the total tally moved to 20,31,974 cases across the state till Tuesday.



While the death toll has increased to 14,019 with 9 new deaths in the last twenty-four hours including three in Krishna, two in West Godavari, Nellore and Prakasam and one each in East Godavari, Guntur and Nellore districts respectively.

On the other hand, as many as 1356 new patients were cured on Tuesday taking the total recoveries to 20,03,543 and there are currently 14,412 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor reported 210 new infections, followed by Nellore 184 cases, Prakasam 164 while Kurnool district has not logged 1 cases.

Andhra Pradesh conducted 49,568 Covid-19 tests in the last twenty-four hours amassing a total of 2.74 crore tests approximately across the state.







