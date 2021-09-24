Andhra Pradesh registers 1246 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths today

The coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been choppy since last month. The cases are varied accordingly with number of tests conducted. The state on Friday reported 1246 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,44,490 cases across the state.



Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 14,118 with 10 new deaths in the last twenty-four hours including two in Chittoor and Krishna, one in East Godavari, Nellore, Guntur, Prakasam, Srikakulam, and Visakhapatnam districts.

On the other hand, as many as 1450 new patients were cured on Friday taking the total recoveries to 20,16,837 and there are currently 13,537 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor reported 207 new infections, followed by East Godavari 168 cases, Nellore 158 while Vizianagaram, Kurnool and Anantapur has logged least cases with 13 cases in the last twenty four hours.

Andhra Pradesh conducted 55,323 Covid-19 tests in the last twenty-four hours amassing a total of 2.80 crore tests approximately across the state.





